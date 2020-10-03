Netflix's 'The Social Dilemma' buries the substance in sensationalism: Facebook

Facebook has criticised Netflix for its documentary-drama called The Social Dilemma, saying that it "buries the substance in sensationalism".

Torsten Beeck, who handles media partnerships at Facebook, tweeted the company's response.



What ‘The Social Dilemma’ Gets Wrong. https://t.co/EMElSSyhdy

— Torsten Beeck (@TorstenBeeck) October 2, 2020

"Rather than offer a nuanced look at technology, it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems," Facebook said.

The Social Dilemma highlighted the impact of social media on mental health and explained how companies work on making the platform more addictive. Apart from Facebook and Instagram, the documentary-drama also focused on Google and Twitter.

Facebook said it provides an activity dashboard, a daily reminder and ways to limit notifications to help users control the time spent on their products.

Facebook also responded to the perception that the users are the product. The company said that it is an ads-supported platform, which lets it connect users for free.

"But even when businesses purchase ads on Facebook, they don't know who you are. We provide advertisers with reports about the kinds of people who are seeing their ads and how their ads are performing, but we don't share information that personally identifies you unless you give us permission. We don't sell your information to anyone," the post added.

The documentary had also spoken about the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation.

Facebook refuted the claim that the platform allows misinformation to spread or that it benefits from such content.

"Facebook is the only major social media platform with a global network of more than 70 fact-checking partners, who review content in different languages around the world. Content identified as false by our fact-checking partners is labelled and down-ranked in News Feed. Misinformation that has the potential to contribute to imminent violence, physical harm, and voter suppression is removed outright, including misinformation about COVID-19," Facebook said.

The Social Dilemma created a buzz after its release in September. It is still among the top 10 movies and TV shows on Netflix.