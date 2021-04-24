MARKET NEWS

Netflix's Reed Hastings exercised $612 million from stock options in 2020

Reuters
April 24, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

Netflix Inc co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings realized $612.13 million from exercising his stock options in 2020, a year of bumper subscription growth for the video-streaming giant.

The company, which crossed 200 million subscribers last year as people sought entertainment from home during the COVID-19-imposed lockdowns, saw its shares rise more than 67% in 2020.

Hastings purchased over 1.33 million Netflix shares last year in the exercising of his stock options, according to a filing.

netflixThe price at which stock options can be exercised is set in an agreement. The value of shares when the purchase is made could be varying.
Reuters
first published: Apr 24, 2021 10:21 am

