Netflix's paid password sharing to roll out "more broadly" in Q1 2023

Vikas SN
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

"There's no big strategy shift or big culture shifts," Netflix's new co-CEO Greg Peters said during the company's post-earnings interview

After a tough 2022, Netflix plans to boost its revenue growth through new initiatives like paid password sharing and its advertising offering, the company said in a letter to shareholders on January 19.

This move as the video streaming giant witnesses a leadership shuffle with co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-chief executive and becoming the company's executive chairman after 25 years of running the firm.

Greg Peters, who has been serving as the company's chief operating officer and chief product officer, has now been elevated as the co-Chief executive officer. He has been leading the company's push into advertising and initiatives such as cracking down on password sharing. Ted Sarandos, who was named co-CEO in July 2020, continues to remain in the role.

"There's no big strategy shift or big culture shifts," Peters said during a video interview for investors on January 19.

In the letter, Netflix said it plans to roll out paid-password sharing "more broadly" in the later part of Q1 2023. The company, which has been piloting various ways to crack down on password sharing in select countries, is anticipating this launch to impact its member growth in the near term, but will resulted in "improved overall revenue"

"From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth. But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, which is our goal with all plan and pricing changes" Netflix said in its shareholder letter.