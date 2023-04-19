Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos sees India as a 'big prize'

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that India is a "big prize" because it has an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and they will "ultimately do great" in the country.

Sarandos made these remarks during the company's post-earnings interview on April 18, at a time when the company is increasingly relying on emerging markets such as India for its future growth.

While Netflix doesn't provide a country-wise subscriber breakdown, the Asia Pacific region has remained one of its biggest sources of new paid member additions in recent quarters, as mature markets such as the United States and Europe witness slowing subscriber growth.

In Q1 2023, Netflix added 1.46 million paid members in the Asia Pacific region, bringing its total subscriber base to 39.5 million. This represented nearly 83.5 percent of the company's total 1.75 million subscriber additions in the quarter. Netflix's global subscriber base stood at 232.5 million for the quarter.

Vikas SN