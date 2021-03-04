Netflix to release 41 new titles in 2021, more than double of 2019

Video streaming platform Netflix has announced its content slate for 2021 which includes 41 new titles across films, series, documentaries, comedy, and reality shows.

A breakup shows that the platform will release as many as 13 films, 15 series, six comedy specials, four documentaries and three reality series.

This year on the platform you will get to see series like new seasons of Jamtara, Kota Factory, Little Things along with new shows like Bombay Begums, Decoupled, among others.

When it comes to films, the platform will launch Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, among others.

During the film lineup announcement, director Imtiaz Ali had said, “There were stories I could not make as films, and I am glad for platforms like Netflix, where I can share the same concept from a different point of view. I don't need to encapsulate everything in two hours, and keep the creativity going."

Along with films and series, the platform is focusing a lot more on expanding its comedy portfolio this year. It will be coming up with Comedy Premier League, a show which will feature 16 well-known standup comics. Plus, there is a special from comic Kapil Sharma as well as from Sumukhi Suresh, Aakash Gupta, among others.

According to a report by BusinessLine, Netflix's content lineup this year is more than double the content it had in 2019 when the platform had released 20 original films and series.

When it comes last year, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, pointed out that the platform had released 28 original films and series.

According to reports, the over the top (OTT) platform has around 93 lakh subscribers in India and has a market share of 20 percent in the Indian OTT space.

Netflix, which has been in India for the last five years, opened its office in Mumbai three years ago. And around two and a half years ago they premiered their first Indian original series, Sacred Games.

While announcing the content lineup for 2021, Shergill said that the latest collection represents the variety and diversity of Netflix’s growing slate of Indian stories.