Netflix to refine its pricing strategy after India price cuts boost engagement

Vikas SN
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Netflix plans to expand its crackdown on password sharing to the vast majority of its markets in Q2 2023, with pricing varying on a market-to-market basis.

Netflix had reduced the prices of its service in India by 20-60 percent in December 2021 amid intense competition and a rising appetite for digital content in the country.

Video streaming platform Netflix plans to refine its pricing strategy to offer a range of price points and feature sets to customers across the world after a similar price cut in India helped grow user engagement and accelerate its revenues in the country.

These reductions, along with an improved content slate, helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30 percent year-on-year while revenue growth increased to 24 percent in 2022 versus 19 percent in 2021, the company said in a letter to shareholders.

"Learning from this success, we reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1. While they represented less than 5 percent of our FY22 revenue, we believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximize our revenue longer term" the company said.