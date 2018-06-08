Netflix team meets Fadnavis, plans promotion of Marathi films

A delegation of Netflix, an American entertainment company, on Friday called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here and expressed willingness to work for the promotion and branding of Marathi films.

Netflix will be working with the Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, Fadnavis said after the meeting.

Vice President of Global Public Policy Division of Netflix Monique Meche, Managing Director of Asia Pacific region Kuek Yu Chuang and Director of India Public Policy Division Ambika Khurana were part of the delegation.

Fadnavis said Netflix has a special affinity towards Maharashtra and Mumbai and the state government is thinking of seeking their cooperation on various issues.

He said the delegation discussed the company's plans to collaborate with the state government in Internet security, promotion and branding of Marathi films and area of skill development.