App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Netflix team meets Fadnavis, plans promotion of Marathi films

Netflix will be working with the Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, Fadnavis said after the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A delegation of Netflix, an American entertainment company, on Friday called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here and expressed willingness to work for the promotion and branding of Marathi films.

Netflix will be working with the Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, Fadnavis said after the meeting.

Vice President of Global Public Policy Division of Netflix Monique Meche, Managing Director of Asia Pacific region Kuek Yu Chuang and Director of India Public Policy Division Ambika Khurana were part of the delegation.

Fadnavis said Netflix has a special affinity towards Maharashtra and Mumbai and the state government is thinking of seeking their cooperation on various issues.

He said the delegation discussed the company's plans to collaborate with the state government in Internet security, promotion and branding of Marathi films and area of skill development.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Maharashtra #Netflix

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.