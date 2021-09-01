Netflix rolls out UPI autopay feature in India: Here is how it works

Netflix has rolled out UPI autopay for users in India. Now, customers can pay for their monthly Netflix subscription using their Unified Payments Interface AutoPay.

Netflix said in a statement that, starting August 31, anyone signing up for a Netflix account in India would be able to pay for their monthly subscription using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) AutoPay.

Existing members in India can also switch to UPI AutoPay by going to Billing Details in their Account section (on a browser, or through the Android app).

"We hope that adding UPI AutoPay to our existing payment options (credit and debit cards, as well as integrations with Airtel, Vi and Jio) will give our members even more flexibility," said Netflix India's payments head Gunjan Pradhan.

He further said that the goal is to give members more freedom and control over their Netflix experience — to watch their favourite stories whenever they want, all without ads.

How to set up UPI autopay on Netflix:

> Visit Netflix India's website> Go to Profile> Click on the Account section> It will redirect to Netlix.com/youraccount> Click on Manage Payment Info> Click on Change Payment Method

> A new option called UPI AutoPay will be available

Before the UPI rollout, Netflix India payment support was limited to credit and debit cards from Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Diners Club.

The company said that, in the coming months, there would be lots of stories to discover on Netflix, from the new seasons of Hindi series like Kota Factory and Little Things to the globally popular Spanish series Money Heist to exciting new films including Ankahi Kahaniya and the Dwayne Johnson-starrer, Red Notice.