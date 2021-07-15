Netflix looking to expand into video games, likely not to cost extra

Notably, Netflix previously licensed rights to games based on its shows (e.g. Stranger Things), but this will be in-house and a much bigger initiative. (Representative Image)

Streaming giant Netflix is looking to expand beyond its usual fare of TV shows and films and into video games, for which it has hired Mike Verdu as VP of game development to front the effort.

The plan is to begin offering games on the platform by 2022, a source told Bloomberg. The games will be displayed alongside the current content, similar to documentaries and stand-up comedy specials, and are likely not to cost extra, they added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The source added that the gaming team would be built over the coming months and Netflix had “already started advertising for game-development related positions on its website”.

Verdu has prior experience as VP in charge of developers who brought games and other content for the Oculus virtual reality headsets at Facebook; and was also the former head of Electronic Arts Inc. which holds popular gaming franchises like the Sims, Plants vs. Zombies and Star Wars.

Following the report, Netflix shares closed up by 3.3 percent to $566 late in the trade day on July 14 in the US. The stock has now been up by 1.3 percent this year.

The move is among many from Netflix to keep growing in saturated markets like the US – e.g. its online store for merch, a new kids programming line-up and tapping Steven Spielberg for bigger movies on the platform. Despite this, it added fewer subscribers than expected against tough competition from HBO Max and Disney+.

Video games are a unique path to take – so far none of Netflix’s direct rivals offer the same. The addition to catalogue will also help the company justify price increases in the coming years, the report noted.

Notably, Netflix previously licensed rights to games based on its shows (e.g. Stranger Things), but this will be in-house and a much bigger initiative.

“The company has yet to settle on a game-development strategy. In typical Netflix fashion, the company may start with just a few games and build from there,” the source added.