Netflix holds discussion on online safety with various stakeholders

Soon after the call to censor its maiden Indian outing Sacred Games, Netflix has held two consultations with a host of stakeholders including FICCI and UNICEF India to educate people about its content by focusing on ensuring a safer online environment for children and helping them make the right viewing choices.

The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), a global NGO specialising in the area of online safety hosted the forum, “Connect, Create, Respect: Empowering parents and educators to guide connected children and youth,” and was supported by Netflix, UNICEF India, and FICCI Arise.

The focus of the event was to enable children and youth to benefit from the advantages that the internet has to offer.

“The event brought together academicians, industry, and Netflix, which is a big proprietary content provider,” said Rakshit Tandon, a cybersecurity expert, who works with educating young children about the perils of the internet and associated risks.

At the event, the participants spoke about how to equip youth and their guardians to use online tools and other techniques which ensure they have a safe and age-appropriate experience online.

According to an Alphabeta report, over 80 percent of Indian video on demand consumers found online safety features useful and trustworthy in keeping themselves and their families safe.

Participants included Stephen Balkam, CEO of FOSI, Javier Aguilar, Chief Child Protection Officer, UNICEF; Vedant Khaitan, Trustee, Khaitan Schools; Gowri Ishwaran, CEO, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), Dr Ranjana Kumari, Founder of Centre for Social Research and Bengaluru-based lawyer Pratibha Jain from Nishith Desai Associates.

“Online safety and the security of children are not the responsibility of any one person or body (such as schools). It has to be a shared responsibility between educators, parents and the community at large. While the Internet is the biggest enabler for empowering our future leaders and the workforce, it comes with its own set of challenges and solutions that need to be understood, appreciated and dealt with in a constructive manner for the benefit of humanity,” Khaitan said.

Netflix's MD of APAC, Kuek Yu-Chuang, said, “Netflix encourages families to make wise decisions when streaming content from the Internet, including our own service. We are proud of the product features on our service such as PIN parental control that empower our users to make these decisions.”

This was the second such event hosted by Netflix this week. The first one took place in Mumbai and this one in New Delhi.