Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Netflix Inc said on Thursday it had reduced the prices of its subscription plans in some countries, as the streaming giant looks to retain subscriber growth amid stiff competition from rivals.

With the pandemic-fueled boom cooling and consumers turning more cautious about spending, competition in the streaming businesses has heightened, pushing the companies to rethink their strategies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the Netflix news first earlier in the day, the price cuts span across some Middle Eastern countries, sub-Saharan African markets and parts of Latin America and Asia.

The cuts apply to certain tiers of Netflix in those markets and in some cases halving the cost of a subscription, the Journal reported.