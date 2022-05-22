English
    Netflix churn rate in the US hovers near levels last seen on Cuties release in Sep 2020

    Service saw 3.6 million cancellations in the US in the January-March quarter this year, Antenna revealed, which is over a million more than a quarter and year ago as the streaming company faces slowing growth.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Netflix (Representative image)

    Netflix, which recently fired about 150 or two percent of the workforce in the United States and Canada, saw its March churn for the US approach levels last seen in September 2020 when the streaming service company courted controversy on releasing Cuties.

    "By the end of March, active monthly churn rate was 3.3 percent (3.6 percent in September 2020)," US-based analytics company Antenna said in a blog post.

    Moreover, the service saw 3.6 million cancellations in the US in the January-March quarter this year, Antenna revealed, which is over a million more than a quarter and year ago as the streaming company faces slowing growth.

    The company raised prices on all of its plan tiers in the US in January 2022, which led to a jump in cancellations, said Antenna.

    "As a whole, Netflix' performance this quarter suggests increased price sensitivity among its subscriber base, likely heightened by the abundance of consumer choice and proliferation of other services," said Brendan Brady, media and entertainment lead at the analytics firm.

    Netflix is now exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans to reignite its subscriber growth.

    The streaming service's gross additions in the past six quarters have remained fairly stable, ranging from 2.2 to 2.9 million.

     



    Tags: #Netflix #streaming services #USA
    first published: May 22, 2022 03:38 pm
