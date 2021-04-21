Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was asked about Indian content, here is what he said

In an interview after announcing the first quarter earnings, the Netflix CEO said the company had Japan and South Korea wired.

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings, on April 20, said the company was still "figuring things out" in India in terms of content.

In an interview after announcing the first quarter earnings, the Netflix CEO said the company had Japan and South Korea wired.

"India, we are still figuring things out so that investment takes some guts and belief forward looking," Hastings said.

Also read: Why are homegrown shows on Netflix such a letdown?

Netflix said it added nearly four million subscribers on a net basis globally between January and March, lower than its forecast of six million.

"It's just a little wobbly right now," Hastings said.

Netflix also gave an update about content production across its markets. In India, shooting for movies and television series is currently halted in some states due to COVID-induced restrictions.

"While the roll out of vaccines is very uneven across the world, we are back up and producing safely in every major market, with the exception ofBrazil and India" the company said in a letter to shareholders.