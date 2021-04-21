MARKET NEWS

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was asked about Indian content, here is what he said

'We are back up and producing safely in every major market, with the exception of Brazil and India,' Netflix said.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
In an interview after announcing the first quarter earnings, the Netflix CEO said the company had Japan and South Korea wired.

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings, on April 20, said the company was still "figuring things out" in India in terms of content.

"India, we are still figuring things out so that investment takes some guts and belief forward looking," Hastings said.

Netflix said it added nearly four million subscribers on a net basis globally between January and March, lower than its forecast of six million.

"It's just a little wobbly right now," Hastings said.

Netflix also gave an update about content production across its markets. In India, shooting for movies and television series is currently halted in some states due to COVID-induced restrictions.

"While the roll out of vaccines is very uneven across the world, we are back up and producing safely in every major market, with the exception of
Brazil and India" the company said in a letter to shareholders.
TAGS: #Business #India #Netflix
first published: Apr 21, 2021 11:31 am

