Netflix, Amazon and other OTT platforms may spend Rs 300 crore on ad blitz

The Indian divisions of video streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will spend about Rs 300 crore on advertising, to inculcate the habit of individual viewing in users, according to a Mint report.

The over-the-top (OTT) services will spend Rs 250 crore for advertisements in the conventional media and an additional Rs 50 crore on digital advertising.

According to a report by Ficci and EY, 250 million Indians viewed videos online in 2017, and this number would double by 2020.

After its launch in December 2016, Amazon Prime Video ran advertisements across media with the tagline ‘India ka Naya prime time’. In its new advertisement series, a young couple watches films and TV shows, focusing on the ‘anytime, anywhere’ aspect.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director of Content at Amazon Prime Video India, told the paper, “Our strategy has been to build brand awareness as well as to highlight content features of Prime. Anybody who is looking for a reliable and affordable digital streaming service becomes our customer and we remain heavily invested in the market from content and marketing perspectives.”

Younger players in the industry like ALTBalaji, Tata Sk Mobile and Jio TV are also advertising on television to encourage individual viewing.

Video streaming apps controlled by broadcast networks like Hotstar (Star India), Voot (Viacom 18) and SonyLIV (Sony Pictures Network India) mostly spend on advertisements in the print, outdoor and digital space.

Bharti Airtel’s AirtelTV ran advertising campaigns on streaming of reality TV shows, cricket matches and news on their phones. Sameer Batra, Chief Executive of Wynk, the content business of Bharti Airtel, told the paper that telcos have it easier than streaming apps due to the readily available physical infrastructure/distribution. “Our 15 lakh Airtel outlets are also informing subscribers about our app,” he said.

Netflix India has covered all bases, with a special focus on social media handles Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, to promote its Indian originals Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.

You can also see large posters on metro trains, buses, digital screens in malls, airports and corporate parks, bus shelters and multiple hoardings across high visibility traffic stretches is New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

VOOT, which plans to launch 18 original Hindi and regional shows within the next six months, relies heavily on its own television channels and print to build awareness about digital content.