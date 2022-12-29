 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netanyahu's return to power likely to add momentum to Indo-Israel strategic ties

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

The longtime former Israeli prime minister has always demonstrated a soft corner for India with him and his wife, Sara, being declared Indian food lovers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File image: Reuters)

With Benjamin Netanyahu, an advocate of strong bilateral ties with India, becoming Israel's prime minister after a brief break, Indo-Israel strategic ties are likely to see an upward trajectory and even witness an increased hype around it.

Netanyahu, a personal friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formed his sixth government after his right-wing allies secured a comfortable majority in parliament, ending the political impasse plaguing the country.

The 73-year-old Likud party leader was the second Israeli Prime Minister to visit India in January 2018. Modi made a historic visit to Israel, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, in July 2017 when the "chemistry" between the two leaders became the subject of intense discussion.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, accompanied Modi "like a shadow" during the latter's visit to the Jewish state and extended to him the welcome generally reserved for the US President and the Pope.

The famous picture of the two leaders at Olga beach, standing facing each other barefoot, had social media buzzing.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during Modi's visit to Israel. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding a knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.