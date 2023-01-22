 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli court

Reuters
Jan 22, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with to a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers.

Pledging to find "every legal means" of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in the future, Netanyahu told him he was being removed from the interior and health ministries during the weekly cabinet session, according to an official transcript.

A Deri confidant, Barak Seri, told Army Radio earlier on Sunday that the portfolios would be kept by other members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas as it remains in the coalition.

The Supreme Court last week ordered Netanyahu to dismiss Deri, citing his 2022 plea-bargain conviction for tax fraud.

That ruling stoked a stormy debate in Israel - accompanied by nationwide protests - over the reform proposals that Netanyahu says will restore balance between the branches of government but that critics say will undermine judicial independence.

In his cabinet statement, Netanyahu described the Deri ruling as "regrettable" and "indifferent to the public will".