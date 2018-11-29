App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Net stable funding ratio norms for banks from April, 2020: RBI

The NSFR is defined as the amount of available stable funding relative to the amount of required stable funding.

The RBI said NSFR norms that mandate banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the composition of their assets and off-balance sheet activities will be operational from April 2020.



Against the backdrop of the global financial crisis that started in 2007, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) proposed certain reforms to strengthen global capital and liquidity regulations with the objective of promoting a more resilient banking sector.

The guidelines on Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) are in line with global norms prescribed by the Basel Committee.

While issuing the guidelines in May this year, the RBI had said the date of its implementation would be notified in a due course.

"It has now been decided that the NSFR guidelines will come into effect from April 1, 2020," the central bank said in a notification.

The NSFR would applicable for Indian banks at the solo as well as consolidated level. For foreign banks operating as branches in India, the framework would be applicable on stand-alone basis (for Indian operations only), said the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, the Reserve Bank may require an individual bank to adopt more stringent standards to reflect its funding risk profile and its compliance with the 'sound principles'.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI

