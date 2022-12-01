 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Net cost reduction for IGL to be 18%: Experts welcome Kirit Parikh panel suggestions for gas prices

Nikita Prasad
Dec 01, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

The Kirit Parikh panel recommended a floor of $4 for legacy gas fields and suggested that a cap of $6.50/mmBtu be put on gas prices sold by ONGC and Oil India.

Representational image.

A day after the Kirit Parikh committee recommended complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2027, oil analysts and experts have shown confidence and said that if the recommendations are approved, if will be a welcome move for the oil and gas sector.

''If the Kirit Parikh panel recommendations are approved and implemented, the net cost reduction for IGL will be 18 per cent,'' said Pawan Kumar, Director-Commercial, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The government-appointed panel, which submitted its report on Wednesday, November 30, has recommended a floor price and a cap for gas from legacy and old fields.

For gas produced from difficult fields, which reap more benefits in pricing, though with an upper limit, the committee has recommended that the policy should be left unchanged for the next three years.

Floor of $4 for legacy gas field; ceiling price at $6.50/mmBtu