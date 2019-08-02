Nestle to invest Rs 700 cr to open a new plant in Sanand for Maggi

FMCG major Nestle on August 2 said it will ramp up its production capacity by investing around Rs 700 crore in two years to set up a new factory in Sanand, Gujarat to manufacture its range of popular instant noodles Maggi. Nestle India would soon commence construction of its ninth plant, which would generate employment to around 400 people, it said in a statement.

"In line with our commitment to 'Make in India', we will soon commence construction of our newest, and ninth factory in India, at Sanand, Gujarat," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

This plant would be a "significant step" in enhancing Nestle's manufacturing footprint in India, he added.

The company said half of the employees at its Sanand plant would be women.

"This state of the art, environmentally sustainable factory for MAGGI Noodles will involve an initial investment of nearly Rs 700 crore over the next two years, generate employment for about 400 people, where we are keen to embrace diversity through at least 50 per cent women employees," he said.

In 2018, Nestle India had a revenue of Rs 11,292.27 crore.

Nestle India had set up its first manufacturing facility at Moga (Punjab) in 1961.

The company has other units in Choladi (Tamil Nadu), Nanjangud (Karnataka), Samalkha (Haryana), Ponda and Bicholim (Goa), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).