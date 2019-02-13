Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nestle set to sell first Starbucks coffee under $7.15 billion deal

Nestle will start selling Starbucks labelled coffee beans, roast and ground coffee and single-serve capsules for its Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee makers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nestle will sell Starbucks-branded coffee at grocery stores and online in Europe, Asia and Latin America from this month as it seeks to increase its lead over rivals such as JAB.

After last year's $7.15 billion cash deal for exclusive rights to sell the US chain's coffees and teas, Nestle will start selling Starbucks labelled coffee beans, roast and ground coffee and single-serve capsules for its Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee makers.

These will be available at grocery stores and online in Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Britain, with more markets following later this year, the world's biggest food group said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the launch of Starbucks Nespresso capsules would help Nespresso return to double-digit growth, Patrice Bula, executive vice president and head of strategic business units, marketing, sales and Nespresso, told a media briefing: "Yes, I hope so, yes. We have huge ambitions."

related news

Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, has been selling its coffee for use at home -- including a variety of roasts in whole beans, instant or ground versions as well as coffee pods for its Verismo brewers and JAB's Keurig K-Cup system -- across North America for years.

Nestle is building on this existing product range and taking it to new markets under the deal struck last May which allows Starbucks to focus on its cafes and Nestle, with its retail expertise, to bring Starbucks coffee to supermarket shelves around the world.

Under last year's deal Starbucks, which is expanding in China and finally ventured into coffee-obsessed Italy in September, will have its out-of-home business managed by Nestle, while continuing to sell its ready-to-drink products directly.

Nestle is due to publish full-year results on Thursday.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 09:21 pm

tags #Business #Nestle #Starbucks #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.