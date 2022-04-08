 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle Q4 PAT may dip 1.2% YoY to Rs 595.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 08, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,044.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Growth in revenue came mainly from broad-based domestic sales growth which increased by 10.1 percent and was largely driven by volume and mix.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle to report net profit at Rs 595.1 crore down 1.2% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 922.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

