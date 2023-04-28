 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle plans 10th factory in India; investing to augment capacity of existing units

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

This would be the tenth factory for Nestle India, which last year announced to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the country by 2025 to accelerate its core business and leverage new growth opportunities.

FMCG major Nestle India is planning to open a new factory to meet the growing demand here and is scouting for the ideal location, its Chairman & Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

When asked bout the possibility of a new factory in India, Narayanan told PTI: "Certainly. There is scouting for a site for the tenth factory".

"We will make up our minds sooner than later. There is some preliminary work that has been done. And then we will come with an announcement," he added.