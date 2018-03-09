Nestle opens the doors to Maggi's manufacturing unit

Nestlé has finally opened the doors to Maggi's manufacturing unit to allow customers to watch the entire process and be assured on the safety aspect, reported Business Standard.

As the iconic two-minute instant noodles brand turns 35 this year, the firm has launched a campaign that aims to explain the noodles’ journey, from farm to kitchen. Nestlé had kept Maggi's production a secret even when the two-minute noodles was banned

Questions were raised on the quality of ingredients used in the production of Maggi in 2015 when FSSAI banned Maggi Masala saying it was unsafe for human consumption with high amounts of lead and monosodium glutamate (MSG).

After a series of tests conducted in India and abroad, Nestlé’s Maggi was given a clean chit. And the Bombay High Court had lifted a government ban on Nestlé’s popular Maggi noodles.

The video, which will be released soon, will apparently open the secret.

After Maggi was back on retail shelves, the firm claims it has regained much of the lost ground. Nestlé believes the time is ripe to engage further with consumers.

The ban, however, is believed to a crucial point in Maggi’s journey since 1983. Nestlé India’s current Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan told the paper the move had wider implications for the instant noodles market.

In 2014, Maggi had clocked Rs 29.6 billion in sales, garnering 77 percent of the Rs 36 billion Indian instant noodles market.

Since its re-entry, Maggi’s market share has grown steadily from zero in November 2015 to 50 percent in April 2016. Nestlé also introduced over half a dozen new variants such as iron fortified Maggie, less-salted and so on, focusing on health aspects.

The global trend, however, show a decline in the consumption of instant noodles in all the major markets including China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, India and the US.

Amid the rising concerns probably Nestlé's bet on a healthier Maggi, with low-risk ingredients and varieties, may help the firm maintain Maggi's popularity.