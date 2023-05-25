Nestle, ITC in last lap in race for multi-crore Capital Foods acquisition deal

Capital Foods' portfolio includes Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones food ingredients.

The two finalists leading the race to buy Mumbai-based Capital Foods are giants Nestle India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Swiss multinational Nestle SA, and ITC Ltd, reported Mint. The winner of the race could shell out anywhere between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore in a deal to acquire the maker of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones food ingredients, the report quoted sources as saying.

“Nestle’s bid is the highest. ITC’s bid is very close to that," according to a source who is in the know of the deal.

Nestle SA has been in talks with Capital Foods for a deal for the last few months, and the number floating around was around $1 billion. But they weren't the only suitors as Capital Foods, one of India’s largest culinary food ingredient maker, also saw interest from Kraft Heinz, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tata Consumer Products, and ITC.

A Nestle India spokesperson did not want to verify the potential deal, stating, “We do not comment on rumours and speculations. We do not comment on market speculation."

The bids

A source in the know said ITC has put in a bit around the Rs 4,000 crore mark, while Nestle values Capital Foods a bit higher between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. The deal is in the final stage and the source says an acquisition is likely to be announced within a month.

Nestle India's portfolio in the country includes products in food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries. Its most popular brand is Maggi, which sells seasonings, instant soups, and much-loved noodles. The company has over 60 percent market share of India’s Rs 11,600-crore instant noodles segment.

The deal, if concluded, may be one of the largest buyouts of a homegrown consumer brand in the food space.

Should Nestle clinch the deal, it will give the company an immediate entry into the fast-growing Chinese food ingredient space, where it currently lags.

Ching’s Secret makes chutneys, instant soups, Chinese masalas, Chinese sauces, hakka noodles and flavoured noodles, catering to the demand for so-called ‘Indian Chinese’ food products. Meanwhile, Smith & Jones makes pasta masala, pizza ketchup and cooking pastes.

According to an analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity, Capital Foods likely clocked FY23 revenue of around Rs 840 crore, and at a deal size of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, it will be valued at 4.5-5 times its earnings. The company currently has a revenue run rate of Rs 1,000 crore, the source added.

Should ITC win the race, it will expand its presence in the consumer goods and ready-to-cook food ingredients space.

ITC’s food offerings include Aashirvaad multi-grain atta, Farmlite range of biscuits, Sunfeast protein shake, and Nutrilite B Natural beverages, among many others.