    Nestle India Q1 PAT seen up 5.1% YoY to Rs 566.1 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,837.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 13, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
    Nestle India | The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the year 2022. The record date has been fixed as April 22 for determining elibility of shareholders for dividend.

    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs 566.1 crore up 5.1% year-on-year (down 4.8% quarter-on-quarter).


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 889.7 crore.


    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:04 pm
