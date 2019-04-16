App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle India plans to seek shareholders' nod every 5 years on royalty to parent firm

Modifying an ordinary resolution in a notice dated March 12, 2019 to its shareholders, Nestle India said that now it will seek approval from its shareholders every five years over the royalty payment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

FMCG major Nestle now plans to seek shareholders' approval every five years for royalty payment to its Swiss parent firm Societe des Produits Nestle SA, after receiving their feedback over the issue.

Modifying an ordinary resolution in a notice dated March 12, 2019 to its shareholders, Nestle India said that now it will seek approval from its shareholders every five years over the royalty payment.

"Respecting the feedback received and the commitment of the company to high standards of corporate governance including shareholder rights, approval of members shall be sought every 5 (five) years in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations,"informed Nestle India to the bourses in an addendum notice this week.

Nestle India, which is going to convene its general meeting on April 25, had earlier proposed payment of general licence fees (royalty) of 4.5 percent of the net sales to its licensor "during any financial year".

related news

According to a media report, it was opposed by several minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms, contending that the move was against good corporate governance norms.

Commenting on the development, a Nestle India Spokesperson said: "We received feedback from our shareholders and other stakeholders on the resolution pertaining to royalty payment and as a responsible corporate citizen with high standards of corporate governance modified the resolution".

However, he said that the "resolution does not propose any revision in the royalty rate".

Nestle India, which follows January-December fiscal calendar, had reported a revenue of Rs 11,292.27 crore in 2018.

The company which primarily operates in food and beverage space, has some powerful brands, which includes Maggi, Nescafe, Kitkat etc.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Nestle

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.