Nestle India gets govt approval for PLI scheme for processed fruits, vegetables

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST

FMCG major Nestle India said on December 7 that it has received approval from the government for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for processed fruits and vegetables.

In June 2021, the company had submitted its proposal towards the Indian government's PLI for the food processing sector under the eligible categories of ready-to-eat/ready-to-cook and processed fruits and vegetables, Nestlé India said in a regulatory filing.

It further said that on December 6, 2021, the company has ''received communication from the Government of India that its proposal with respect to processed fruits and vegetables has been approved''.

Thanking the government for the approval, Nestlé India said it has ''always believed that the PLI scheme for the food processing sector will help farmers and the food processing industries''.

It is overall a good step for an industry that has one of the better ratios of capital investment and employment generation, the company said.

The food processing ministry on Monday had said it has approved 60 applications of investment proposals by packaged food companies, including Amul, ITC, HUL, Britannia Industries, Parle Agro, Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India seeking benefits under the PLI scheme.

In March this year, the government had approved a PLI scheme for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

 
PTI
Tags: #Nestle India #PLI scheme
first published: Dec 7, 2021 04:01 pm

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

