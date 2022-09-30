Nestlé India finance chief David Steven McDaniel to step down from March

Nestlé India said David Steven McDaniel will step down as executive director, finance and control, and chief financial officer from March 2023 as he will be taking up a new responsibility with a Nestlé affiliate.

Svetlana Boldina, Nestlé Indonesia's head of finance and control, has been nominated to succeed McDaniel. A Russian national, Svetlana has worked for Nestlé in Indonesia, Eastern Europe, and Russia.

She has over 20 years of management experience across a variety of industries, including 16 years at Nestlé.

Recently, Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider had announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India in three-and-a-half years by 2025. The move will help the company to accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth.

