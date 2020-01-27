App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nestle buys Allergan's Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition

Nestle said it is buying Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein and carbohydrates

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nestle on January 27 said it is buying Allergan's Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

Zenpep had sales of $237 million in 2018.

"This is a significant opportunity for our business in the United States to add a complementary product to our existing range of nutrition products that support food ingestion, digestion and absorption," Greg Behar, head of Nestle Health Science, said in a statement.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #mergers & acquisitions #Nestle

