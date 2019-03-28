Nestaway Technologies forays into Chennai

Bengaluru-based home rental startup Nestaway Technologies on Wednesday launched its services in Chennai with a target to bring onboard 5,000 beds on shared rentals and 500 family homes in the city by 2019 end.

Addressing a press conference, NT Vice President (Business) Ismail Khan said the city is the 13th one to join its network of major cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Ghaziabad.

"Chennai is a key education, manufacturing and IT hub, attracting thousands of students and skilled employees across the country migrating to the city every year," Khan said, adding that the startup provides hassle-free housing experience for both houseowners and tenants.

The company, in a statement, said it presently has more than 100 homes in its network rented out by over 180 tenants in both shared and family homes category.

Nestaway claimed that it has key presence in south Chennai, a region dominated by tech companies.

The startup said it helps tenants find rented houses, for a minimum tenure of 11 months, and provide home maintenance services from cleaning to security round the clock.

"We also have a 22-member legal team for assisting tenants and houseowners in case a dispute arises," Khan said.