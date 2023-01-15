 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Plane with 72 people onboard crashes at Nepal's Pokhara International Airport, 40 killed

Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

The ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu, was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, according to Kathmandu Post.

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Photo courtesy: Arun Tamu

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15. The ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu, was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. The passengers included 10 foreigners, according to the state-run Nepal Television.

At least 40 people have been killed,  Army spokesperson Krishna Bhandari told agencies.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, according to locals.

EU Ban on Nepali carriers

Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.