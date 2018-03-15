App
Mar 15, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nepal-India innovative entrepreneurship conclave on March 24

India is organising an international entrepreneurship conclave in Nepal on March 24 to provide a platform to investors and young entrepreneurs from both the countries to exchange innovative ideas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The event, organised by Embassy of India in collaboration with Clock b Business Innovations, here will serve as an ideal platform for connecting the young entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal, said a statement issued by the Embassy of India.

This will be the first of its kind platform created for the entrepreneurs of both countries to come together and exchange innovative ideas, it said.

Clock b Business Innovations is an emerging innovative business in Nepal which emphasises on crafting ideas and projects that addresses the current market requirement.

Leading CEOs, investors, jury members and ecosystem partners from both India and Nepal will take part in the event.

tags #Business #India #world

