Nepal Airlines to sell five troublesome Chinese planes

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Eight years after acquiring the Chinese planes that Nepal Airlines had hoped to fly on underserved mountain routes, the carrier has decided it doesn't want the albatross around its neck anymore.

Nepal Airlines has decided to sell five of its troublesome Chinese planes after no one came forward to lease them from the loss-making national carrier despite a deadline extension, according to a media report on Saturday.

While the Finance Ministry of Nepal is the owner of the Chinese planes, the state-owned Nepal Airlines is the operator.

Plagued by breakdowns and lack of pilots, the three 17-seater Y12e aircraft and two 56-seater MA60 aircraft have turned into "the most expensive white elephants in the carrier's history" right after they arrived, officials were quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Nepal Airlines has been eager to get rid of the non-flying planes, but bureaucratic hassles forced it to hold on to them even as losses mounted. Officials doubt there will be anybody wanting to buy them too, the report said.

The five condemned planes are currently parked at the remote parking bay on the eastern side of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. A sixth aircraft crashed in Nepalgunj and is unflyable, the report said.

The Y12e is a twin-engine turboprop utility aircraft built by Harbin Aircraft Industry Group, previously Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation.