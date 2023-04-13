 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; plans to apply for licence under New Space Policy

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Nelco has withdrawn the application for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, which it had earlier submitted to the department of telecommunications (DoT).

Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; plans to apply for licence under New Space Policy

Tata group satellite services firm Nelco has withdrawn application for offering personal satellite communication services to consumers in the country and plans to apply for a new licence under New Space Policy, a top company official has said.

Nelco has withdrawn the application for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, which it had earlier submitted to the department of telecommunications (DoT).

The company plans to apply for a relevant permit after going through the contours of the New Space Policy.

"The company has all licences required to provide all satellite services permissible in the country and the company will apply for relevant permit after going through the contours of the New Space Policy and outcome of consultation paper floated by telecom regulator Trai," Nelco, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer PJ Nath told PTI on Wednesday.