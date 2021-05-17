NEFT service won't be available for several hours on May 23: RBI

Representative image: Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 said that National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23 because of a technical upgrade.

On May 23, 2021, a technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021, the RBI said.

"Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021," the central bank added.

The real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system will remain operational during this period, the RBI said. Similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18. Member banks have been urged to inform their customers to plan payments accordingly.

NEFT is a nationwide centralised payment system owned and operated by the RBI.

NEFT members will continue to receive event updates through the NEFT system broadcasts, the reserve bank further added.

The RBI made NEFT available on a 24x7 basis from December 16, 2019. Till then, the NEFT payment system was available to customers from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days of the week (except the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays of the month).

NEFT's advantages include round the clock availability on all days of the year, near-real-time funds transfer to the beneficiary account and settlement in a secure manner, pan-India coverage through large network of branches of all types of banks and there are no charges levied to savings bank customers for NEFT transfers.

Besides funds transfer, the NEFT system can be used for a variety of transactions including payment of credit card dues to the card issuing banks, payment of loan EMI and inward foreign exchange remittances, among others.