Neeraj Chopra takes parents on their first plane ride, tweets 'dream came true'

Indian Olympic Games gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared the fulfilment of his "small dream" with followers on Twitter.



Sharing photos of himself with his parents, Chopra tweeted: “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. I will always be grateful for everyone's prayers and blessings.”

A happy Chopra posted three pictures of himself with his parents – father Satish Kumar and mother Saroj Devi - boarding a plane.

This is a rather endearing “small dream” for the 23-year-old 'Spear Man' from Haryana's Khandra village, who on August 7 won a historic gold medal in athletics event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Olympic Triumph

Chopra topped the men’s javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympic Games’ and won his historic gold medal to become India's first Olympic medallist from the athletics event. He also became only the second Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in an individual event.

These are not the only records Chopra holds. On August 4, he became the first Indian javelin thrower to enter the finals of the Olympic Games with a stunning throw of 86.65m in his opening attempt that put him on top of the qualification round. He also topped the qualifying round with an 86.65m throw, 1.01m ahead of the second place and world leader Johannes Vetter.

Chopra's previous best was the 88.06m gold-medal winning throw at the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. He was also selected as the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony for India at the 2018 Asian Games, which marked his first Asian Games appearance.

Buzz Abound

Chopra has since been in the news for featuring in the RBI's public awareness campaign on August 10 that advocates safe banking practices, where he conveyed RBI messages on safe digital banking-Not sharing card details, OTP, CVV etc., keep changing card credentials for safety and asked the public to exercise caution against fictitious offers of funds.

More recently, he also called out the media for using his comments to further their "vested interests" and "propaganda" after a viral video showed Chopra's javelin in the hands of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and Chopra rushing to take it from his fellow contestant moments before the men's javelin throw final event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra responded to the controversy in a video posted on Twitter, clarifying that Nadeem using his javelin for practice was not against the rules. "I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," the athlete said.