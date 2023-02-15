 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Need to make investments to improve cash flows, clear vendor dues: Vodafone Idea CEO

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

Vodafone Idea (VIL) CEO Akshaya Moondra during the company's earning call said that the experience on 5G is not much different for consumers at present unless the network is made ubiquitous.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) CEO Akshaya Moondra said that all vendors have been very supportive during the difficult period that the company has been going through.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea needs funding to make investments and vendor dues will be cleared once it starts generating cash from the investments, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) CEO Akshaya Moondra during the company's earning call said that the experience on 5G is not much different for consumers at present unless the network is made ubiquitous.

"It is very clear that we need to get funding to make investments and improve our operating cash flows to be then able to improve our vendor payment situation. Currently, we are prioritizing all payments which are essential for the continuation of operations," Moondra said.

He said that all vendors have been very supportive during the difficult period that the company has been going through.