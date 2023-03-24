 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surplus sugar, wheat can be used for ethanol production, says Nitin Gadkari

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

India has a surplus of sugar, corn and wheat, which can be used for making ethanol, the road transport and highways minister said at the first edition of Moneycontrol Policy Next—The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

India has a surplus of food crops that can be used for ethanol production, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said, as the government looks to lower emissions as well as the country's fuel bill.

Speaking at the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next—The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi on March 23, the minister said India had a surplus of sugar, corn and wheat, which could be used for ethanol production to meet the target of 20 percent blending of petrol.

Referring to ethanol as the “fuel of the future”, the minister said the government planned to produce ethanol from broken rice, food grains, corn, sugarcane juice and molasses.

