App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Need to check applicability of AGR rules on company: Gajendra Singh, GAIL

“We are now checking with our legal advisor whether this applicability will be there for PSUs, and particularly to GAIL,” said Singh.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Three public sector companies - GAIL, Power Grid and GNFC had telecom licences - at some point and therefore are likely get statement of dues from the government. However, Gajendra Singh, director-marketing at GAIL and Chairman of IGL is certain that they won't have to pay any AGR dues.

The Supreme Court on January 16 dismissed review petitions of top telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues by January 23 saying it did not find any "justifiable reason" to entertain them.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh said that they would need to check applicability of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) rules on the company.

Close

"At some point of time we had a licence with us but our licence was not to provide services to the end-user. We use our telecom systems for our captive requirement, particularly for our real-time pipeline monitoring," he said.

related news

"We are now checking with our legal advisor whether this applicability will be there for PSUs, and particularly to GAIL," said Singh, adding that they were in continuous discussion with government over impact of Supreme Court judgment on AGR.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GAIL

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.