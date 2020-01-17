Need to check applicability of AGR rules on company: Gajendra Singh, GAIL

Three public sector companies - GAIL, Power Grid and GNFC had telecom licences - at some point and therefore are likely get statement of dues from the government. However, Gajendra Singh, director-marketing at GAIL and Chairman of IGL is certain that they won't have to pay any AGR dues.

The Supreme Court on January 16 dismissed review petitions of top telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues by January 23 saying it did not find any "justifiable reason" to entertain them.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh said that they would need to check applicability of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) rules on the company.

"At some point of time we had a licence with us but our licence was not to provide services to the end-user. We use our telecom systems for our captive requirement, particularly for our real-time pipeline monitoring," he said.

"We are now checking with our legal advisor whether this applicability will be there for PSUs, and particularly to GAIL," said Singh, adding that they were in continuous discussion with government over impact of Supreme Court judgment on AGR.