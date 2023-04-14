 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need policies to speed up development, for efficient fund deployment, says InterGlobe Hotels CEO

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

InterGlobe Hotels president and CEO JB Singh says little has been done on the policy front for the tourism and hospitality sector and the government should ensure that capital is use efficiently

Hotel industry is pushing for reworking of hospitality policy

The hotel industry, which has made a smart recovery after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is now looking at policies from the government to help the sector grow at a faster clip.

Very little has been done for tourism and hospitality on the policy front, InterGlobe Hotels president and CEO JB Singh has said.

The hotel chain, which has 5,400 rooms across 27 properties, is looking to increase the number to 6,000 rooms in 30 hotels over the next two years.

"Building hotels is becoming expensive. We have been pitching to the government that there must be a policy that speeds up development and I am not asking for subsidies,” Singh said on April 13.