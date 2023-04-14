Need policies to speed up development, for efficient fund deployment, says InterGlobe Hotels CEO

Hotel industry is pushing for reworking of hospitality policy

The hotel industry, which has made a smart recovery after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is now looking at policies from the government to help the sector grow at a faster clip.

Very little has been done for tourism and hospitality on the policy front, InterGlobe Hotels president and CEO JB Singh has said.

The hotel chain, which has 5,400 rooms across 27 properties, is looking to increase the number to 6,000 rooms in 30 hotels over the next two years.

"Building hotels is becoming expensive. We have been pitching to the government that there must be a policy that speeds up development and I am not asking for subsidies,” Singh said on April 13.

He was speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the final day of the three-day Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA) 2023 in Bengaluru.

Interglobe Hotels operates Pullman, Novotel, ibis Styles, and ibis brands. It is building budget hotels under the brand Ibis and upscale properties under the brand Novotel.

Calling for policy rationalisation

Policies should be rationalised to make sure that the capital being deployed was efficient. “It is important for institutional investors like us who are not building one or two hotels," he said.

Budget hotels need to build massive car parking spaces which go under-utilised and there is a need to work on policies to make investments more efficient.

"We are building hotels and not converting existing buildings. We are adding capacity in the market. In Bengaluru, we had to go six floors down just to comply with parking norms. We had to let go of projects in Delhi just because of the parking requirement and the (high) cost," Singh said.

Hotels would become more expensive if infrastructure fails to keep pace, he said.

Other hoteliers attending the three-day conference highlighted other challenges the hotel industry was.

Talent crunch

Talent shortage was a common worry. Talent acquisition had become tricky as entry-level positions were not considered stable after many employees were laid off during the Covid years when several hotels had to shut down or work at reduced capacities, they said.

While the industry is pushing for reworking the hospitality policy, hoteliers are aggressively expanding in India.

Global hotel chains like Hilton and Marriott are betting big on the Indian market. Hilton plans to add 75 hotels by 2026, while Marriott plans to expand to at least 10 new cities in India in the next two years with over 100 new properties.

InterGlobe Hotels' Singh said the company, too, was looking at newer markets but the focus would remain on enhancing its presence in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad.

"This year we opened in Thane and then we will launch in Goa. Mumbai property we will open next year and in Bengaluru, we are opening Novotel, which will take another 18 months. Around 150-200 rooms is the bare minimum we are focusing on," he said.