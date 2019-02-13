Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Need more OMOs, CRR cuts by RBI to ease liquidity: Rashesh Shah

Liquidity is sill tight despite RBI's efforts to increase it, said Shah

Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said liquidity is still tight despite the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) effort to increase it.

According to him, we need more OMOs and cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by RBI to aid liquidity easing. "We expect the environment to be challenging until March," said Shah.

"In the last couple of weeks foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have again started selling because every time FIIs withdraw money it also creates liquidity crunch," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:05 pm

