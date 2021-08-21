MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s First Option Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Need clarity on existing Adani companies before Wilmar is listed: Mahua Moitra

Lok Sabha member of Parliament and TMC leader Mahua Moitra posted her statement on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Image: Facebook/@MahuaMoitraOfficial

Image: Facebook/@MahuaMoitraOfficial


Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and TMC leader Mahua Moitra, on August 21, asked for clarity and transparency of the existing Adani listed companies before SEBI allows Adani Wilmar to be listed.

In a Twitter post she wrote, "Need clarity & transparency in existing Adani listed companies before SEBI allows yet one more group company to be listed Regulator puts Adani Wilmar’s initial share sale on hold."

Meanwhile, market regulator has "kept in abeyance" the 4,500-crore initial public offering of the agro-commodity company due to an investigation against Adani Enterprises, which is under the lens for foreign portfolio investments.

Also Read: Adani Wilmar IPO: All you need to know

SEBI has stalled the Adani Wilmar IPO due to an investigation that is pending against Adani Enterprises, said a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named. Adani Enterprises owns 50 percent of Adani Wilmar, which makes the popular edible oil brand ‘Fortune’.

Close

Related stories

This is not the first time the TMC MP has asked for an investigation against the Adani group. Moitra wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking to investigate Adani group companies on foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) owning a substantial interest in these companies.

Moitra's letter to FM Sitharaman, which she also shared on Twitter, stated, “Written again to Hon’ble FM, RBI, CBDT, ED, DRI et all demanding urgent investigation into over-invoicing by Adani companies, round-tripping of funds & dodgy FPI investments.”

In her letter, she wrote that, “while this information may already be known to officials, I believe that it is important that [the] nation knows the truth behind many of these allegations as the Group is being handed several strategic assets of the nation. By its own admission, the group will control 40 percent of air, sea and logistics infrastructure soon… Further, it seems that delisting of Adani Power in order to hide this fraud needs to be seriously looked into given allegations that have come to the fore.”

Moneycontrol first reported that Adani Wilmar filed for the IPO on August 2. The listing plans of the company were also first reported by Moneycontrol on June 10. The company is a 50-50 joint venture between Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises and Singapore-based Wilmar Group. The JV was formed in 1999.

Currently, six Adani group companies are listed on domestic bourses. Apart from AEL, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Group #Adani Wilmar #Business #India #Mahua Moitra #SEBI #TMC
first published: Aug 21, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.