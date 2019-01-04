App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nearly 9% of education loans by PSBs turned bad in FY'18

As of March 31, 2015, education sector bad loans stood at 5.7 percent, the minister said citing IBA data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nearly 9 percent of the education loans extended by public sector banks (PSBs) were categorised as non-performing assets in the last financial year, according to the government.

"As per information provided by Indian Banks' Association (IBA), NPAs of PSBs increased from 7.29 percent as on March 31, 2016 to 8.97 percent as on March 31, 2018," Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question whether non-performing assets (NPAs) in education sector rose to 9 percent during the two years period (2016-18).

Among the NPAs of PSBs under education category, the highest 21.28 percent originated from nursing courses followed by engineering (9.76 percent), other professions (9.49 percent), medical profession (6.06 percent) and MBA (5.59 percent).

As of March 31, 2015, education sector bad loans stood at 5.7 percent, the minister said citing IBA data.

The banks received repayment of education loans worth Rs 13,766.82 crore in 2017-18; Rs 11,548.87 crore in 2016-17; Rs 9,124.95 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 8,537 crore in 2014-15, Shukla said in response to the repayment position since 2014-15.

In a separate question about loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said more than Rs 9.06 crore was disbursed during 2017-18 across all states and union territories.

In 2016-17, the MSME sector got loans of more than Rs 7.89 lakh crore from banks, Rs 8.77 lakh crore in 2015-16 and Rs 7.76 lakh crore in 2014-15.

The minister said government and the Reserve Bank have taken several steps to ensure access of credit to MSMEs.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Education Loan #India

