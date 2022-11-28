 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

NDTV promoter entity transfers 99.5% of its equity capital to Adani-owned VCPL

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

With the transfer of shares to VCPL, the Adani-owned entity has taken over 29.18 percent stake in NDTV.

VCPL along with Adani Enterprises on Nov 22 launched an open offer for additional 26% stake in NDTV

RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, the promoter entity of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), on November 28 informed the stock exchanges that it has transferred 99.5 percent of its equity capital to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), which is owned by AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), the media arm of Adani group.

The transaction was completed on November 28, as per the regulatory filing.

RRPR, led by NDTV c0-founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, had taken a loan of Rs 400 crore from VCPL over a decade ago. The terms of the loan agreement allowed VCPL to acquire a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV, in case of the loan not being repaid.

The loan-issuing company was acquired by the Adani group in August, and subsequently, a share conversion warrant was issued. NDTV had attempted to block the conversion notice, citing a two-year bar imposed by SEBI on the media group's promoters from dealing in the securities markets.

The ban, however, expired on November 26.

In its exchange filing, NDTV said RRPR has issued the shares to VCPL in "consonance with the Conversion Notice dated August 23, 2022, following the expiry of the 2-year restraint imposed by the Securities &
Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter of dealing in securities, on
November 26, 2022."