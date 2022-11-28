NDTV promoter entity transfers 99.5% of its equity capital to Adani-owned VCPL

RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, the promoter entity of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), on November 28 informed the stock exchanges that it has transferred 99.5 percent of its equity capital to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), which is owned by AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), the media arm of Adani group.

The transaction was completed on November 28, as per the regulatory filing.

RRPR, led by NDTV c0-founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, had taken a loan of Rs 400 crore from VCPL over a decade ago. The terms of the loan agreement allowed VCPL to acquire a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV, in case of the loan not being repaid.

The loan-issuing company was acquired by the Adani group in August, and subsequently, a share conversion warrant was issued. NDTV had attempted to block the conversion notice, citing a two-year bar imposed by SEBI on the media group's promoters from dealing in the securities markets.

The ban, however, expired on November 26.

In its exchange filing, NDTV said RRPR has issued the shares to VCPL in "consonance with the Conversion Notice dated August 23, 2022, following the expiry of the 2-year restraint imposed by the Securities &

Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter of dealing in securities, on

November 26, 2022."

With the transfer of shares to VCPL, the Adani-owned entity has taken over a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate had, on November 22, launched an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake, which would allow it to wrest ownership of the media company. The offer, with a price band of Rs 294 per share, will close on December 5. If fully subscribed, the open offer will amount to Rs 492.81 crore. Ahead of the announcement, the shares of NDTV locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent and closed at Rs 406.10 apiece at the BSE.

Moneycontrol News

