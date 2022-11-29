 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDTV promoter entity approves resignation of Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from its board

Nov 29, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

The promoter entity, RRPR Holding, has also approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, the chief technology officer of Adani group, and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, an official of Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd, as directors on its board.

Adani Enterprises on Nov 22 launched an open offer for additional 26% stake in NDTV

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on November 29 said its promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd has approved the resignation of Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy as directors on the firm's board.

Their resignation comes into "effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022", the media outlet said in a regulatory filing.

The exchange filing further noted that RRPR has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, the chief technology officer of Adani group; Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, an official of Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), and veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia as directors on its board.

Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy are the co-founders of NDTV. Their resignation as directors of RRPR comes a day after the firm transferred its shares constituting up to 99.5 percent of its equity capital to VCPL, which is owned by AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), the media arm of Adani group.

RRPR, led by the Roys, had taken a loan of Rs 400 crore from VCPL over a decade ago. The terms of the loan agreement allowed VCPL to acquire a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV, in case of the loan not being repaid.

The loan-issuing company was acquired by the Adani group in August, and subsequently, a share conversion warrant was issued. NDTV had attempted to block the conversion notice, citing a two-year bar imposed by SEBI on the media group's promoters from dealing in the securities markets.