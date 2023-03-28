NDTV appoints former SEBI chief UK Sinha as non-executive chairperson & independent director

NDTV has appointed former Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Upendra Kumar Sinha as an independent director and non-executive chairperson of the NDTV board of directors, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 27.

Sinha served as the chairman of SEBI for over six years between 2011 and 2017. The news broadcaster also appointed Welspun India's chief executive officer Dipali Goenka as an independent director on the board. Both appointments will come into effect from March 27 for a tenure of two years.

The Adani Group on December 30 acquired 27.26 percent equity stake in NDTV from founders of the news broadcaster Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.