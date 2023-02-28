 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDPP to call shots in Nagaland, predicts exit polls

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

After the 2018 elections, Naga People's Front had won 25 seats and its vote share was 38.78 percent. The party lost its position of being a strong opposition in 2022 as 21 of the total legislators, including former chief minister TR Zeliang joined NDPP in April 2022.

The pollsters on February 27 predicted a second consecutive term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in the north-eastern state of Nagaland.

 

NDPP and its junior partner BJP contested the polls on a seat-sharing agreement of 40-20 in the state. The NDPP had contested elections on 40 seats while the saffron party had fought on 20 seats.

 