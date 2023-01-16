 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDDB, Amul, NAFED to be among promoters of national cooperative society for organic products

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal to establish three new national-level multi-state cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Amul and NAFED will be among the five promoters of the newly announced national-level cooperative society for organic food products, which will focus on enhancing farmers' income by improving production, certification and marketing system.

A national-level cooperative organic society, a cooperative seed society and a cooperative export society will be registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.

According to sources, the National Cooperative Organic Society, to be based in Anand, Gujarat, will be set up with an authorised share capital of Rs 500 crore. It will have an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 100 crore, sources said.

NDDB, co-operative NAFED, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk products under the Amul brand, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) have come forward to become promoters of this new society and they will contribute Rs 20 crore each for initial paid-up share capital, sources said.

The NDDB will be the main promoter, they said, adding that these products would be marketed under the Amul brand. A new brand will also be unveiled for the marketing of the products globally.