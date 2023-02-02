 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCSC vice chairman welcomes Budget announcement on mission to eliminate sickle cell disease

Feb 02, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder on Thursday welcomed the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on the plan to launch a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

Addressing a press conference here, Halder said sickle cell disease is more prevalent in Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes communities.

"Whereas SCD is a universal disease and affects over 20 million people across India it is observed to be proportionately more prevalent in the tribal belts of India. India...is estimated to be home to over 50 per cent of the world's patients with sickle cell disease," he said.

"SCD has the highest prevalence in three socio-economically disadvantaged ethnic categories in India: the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)," he said.